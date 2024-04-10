Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about Estonia on today's show. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to ask him about his recent comment on how he wants New Zealand to aspire to be like Estonia.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

We ask the Prime Minister why he aspires to be like Estonia when its GDP per capita is less than New Zealand’s. Plus we talk polls, a pay rise for politicians, and (ahead of the OCR) whether Adrian Orr is obsessed with inflation at the expense of everything else in the economy.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics takes Greenpeace to task - yet again - over the state of the environment. Plus, we discuss living in the eleventh happiest country in the world (sixth if you’re a Boomer).

Jen Corkran:

Rabobank’s senior animal protein analyst previews the bank’s April Agribusiness Monthly report (due out tomorrow), with a particular emphasis on her area of expertise, sheep and beef.

Brad Osborne:

In our monthly look at the markets, we find PGG Wrightson area livestock manager for Waikato/South Auckland in the Wairarapa looking at weaner calves.

Rowena Duncum and Tracey Anderson:

We preview AgFest, which is this Friday and Saturday in Greymouth on the beautiful West Coast.

Listen below:



