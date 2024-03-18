Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Todd McClay. Photo / George Heard

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay spoke with Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay, about drought in Marlborough and New Zealand’s relationship with China.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

We find the Minister of Agriculture and Trade on the ground in Marlborough following his drought declaration in the region last week. Plus, he comments on Winston’s recent trade trip to India and our “complex and incredibly important” relationship with China.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

Today we head to the Dangen Zone with two members from the high-achieving family. Emma talks about the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Taranaki/Manawatū regional final over the weekend and addresses an international women’s day event. Tim reflects on last week’s Impact Summit conference, the Zanda McDonald Award winners and a big family wedding coming up on his Murawai farm.

Amy Bielski:

This South Otago farmer has written an excellent post on why sheep and beef farmers are getting a rough deal when it comes to accounting for GHG emissions.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert has little by way of good news for drought-stricken farmers.

Alan Barber:

Well-known rural and business columnist comments on the state of the red meat industry.

