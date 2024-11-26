We caught up with the President of Federated Farmers ahead of today’s midday farmers meeting at Mystery Creek with the PM - the first stop on the “restoring Kiwi farmers confidence” tour.
Emma Higgins
Donald Trump’s return to the White House and the resulting policy shifts will create a complex landscape for global food and agricultural trade, according to a new report by food and agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank. Plus we look at the bank’s latest Global Dairy Quarterly report and Emma’s $9-70 forecast milk price.