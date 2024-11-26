Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Talking OCR predictions

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Cameron Bagrie who pays tribute to Nikki Kaye. Jamie also talks to Jim Hopkins about TJ Perenara.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie

The independent economist offers his OCR prediction for tomorrow. Like everyone else he’s picking a 50 basis point-drop.

Wayne Langford

We caught up with the President of Federated Farmers ahead of today’s midday farmers meeting at Mystery Creek with the PM - the first stop on the “restoring Kiwi farmers confidence” tour.

Emma Higgins

Donald Trump’s return to the White House and the resulting policy shifts will create a complex landscape for global food and agricultural trade, according to a new report by food and agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank. Plus we look at the bank’s latest Global Dairy Quarterly report and Emma’s $9-70 forecast milk price.

Jim Hopkins

The rural raconteur has plenty to say about TJ Perenara, TVNZ and carbon farming!

Tom Young

The National Livestock Manager of Affco comments on the prospects for red meat, particularly lamb, for the coming season. Plus, we lament the loss of livestock to carbon farming.

Listen below:

