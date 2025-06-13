We discuss his billion trees strategy, a Federated Farmers political poll, and a Beef + Lamb NZ carbon farming report.

Te Radar:

The voice of Fieldays and FMG Young Farmer grand final refuses to spill the beans on his favourite for this year’s competition.

He talks about how important the Innovation Awards are to Fieldays.

George Dodson:

The 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year discusses how winning the title has changed his life.

He also had some advice for those in the grand final coming up in early July in Invercargill.

Rick Ladd:

Brandt’s director of sales comments on tractor sales - the true barometer of Fieldays.

Gabe Ross and Riley Meason:

The lads from “The Weekend Mish,” a multimedia platform showcasing their outdoor adventures and promoting sustainability and conservation.

They discuss their Roadie to Fieldays and how they fared in the tractor pull.

Jessi Morgan and Adam Thompson:

Predator Free NZ on why feral cats are a huge on-farm problem.

Plus, the man behind Restore Native Nursery and My Mortgage.

Richard Lindroos and Jenni Vernon:

It’s a Fieldays wrap-up with the new chief executive and the president/board chairwoman.

