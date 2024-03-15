Nuffield Scholar Claire Taylor (centre), seen here in January when she caught up with The Country's host Jamie Mackay and executive producer, Rowena Duncum. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Nuffield Scholar Claire Taylor (centre), seen here in January when she caught up with The Country's host Jamie Mackay and executive producer, Rowena Duncum. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Today on The Country radio show, Jamie Mackay catches up with Nuffield Scholar Claire Taylor to find out whether she prefers Australia or New Zealand.

On with the show:

Claire Taylor:

We took the opportunity to catch up with the globe-trotting Scottish Nuffield Scholar again when she was in Queenstown to speak at the Impact Summit Conference.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading primary sector academic has her say on Pāmu’s performance (or lack thereof) and why kicking SNAs to touch is a victory for farmers and common sense.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel on droughts, the battles facing sheep and beef farmers, snow in March and whether the Crusaders will go 0 from 4.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask our NIWA weather guy when the rain is coming.

Barry Soper:

We ask our political correspondent whether 72 is too old, whether the Greens are the gift that keeps giving, and whether we should pay our police more.

Listen below:







