Today on The Country radio show, Jamie Mackay catches up with Nuffield Scholar Claire Taylor to find out whether she prefers Australia or New Zealand.
On with the show:
Claire Taylor:
We took the opportunity to catch up with the globe-trotting Scottish Nuffield Scholar again when she was in Queenstown to speak at the Impact Summit Conference.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
A leading primary sector academic has her say on Pāmu’s performance (or lack thereof) and why kicking SNAs to touch is a victory for farmers and common sense.
Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:
Today’s farmer panel on droughts, the battles facing sheep and beef farmers, snow in March and whether the Crusaders will go 0 from 4.
Chris Brandolino:
We ask our NIWA weather guy when the rain is coming.
Barry Soper:
We ask our political correspondent whether 72 is too old, whether the Greens are the gift that keeps giving, and whether we should pay our police more.
Listen below: