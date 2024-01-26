The Country host Jamie Mackay, UK Nuffield Scholar Claire Taylor, and The Country's executive producer, Rowena Duncum. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Claire Taylor, a Nuffield Scholar over from Scotland who is on a study tour in New Zealand.

On with the show:

Claire Taylor:

We’re joined in the studio by a UK Nuffield Scholar who’s in New Zealand on her study tour looking at rural storytelling. She grew up on a small beef farm on the West Coast of Scotland and has worked for the BBC and Scottish Farmer for over a decade. Today on-air she talks about meeting with Groundswell NZ.

Anna Nelson:

We yarn to a King Country sheep and beef farmer and the newly-announced chair of Silver Fern Farms.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent joins us on his National Day where nothing but lamb is on the menu.

Barry Soper:

We welcome back our political correspondent after a long health-induced absence. We talk heart health, Rātana, Winston, Shane, Kiri and Golriz.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

We head back to the Dangen Zone with two of New Zealand’s leading young farmers.

Listen below:



