Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Claire Taylor, a Nuffield Scholar over from Scotland who is on a study tour in New Zealand.
On with the show:
Claire Taylor:
We’re joined in the studio by a UK Nuffield Scholar who’s in New Zealand on her study tour looking at rural storytelling. She grew up on a small beef farm on the West Coast of Scotland and has worked for the BBC and Scottish Farmer for over a decade. Today on-air she talks about meeting with Groundswell NZ.
Anna Nelson:
We yarn to a King Country sheep and beef farmer and the newly-announced chair of Silver Fern Farms.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent joins us on his National Day where nothing but lamb is on the menu.
Barry Soper:
We welcome back our political correspondent after a long health-induced absence. We talk heart health, Rātana, Winston, Shane, Kiri and Golriz.
Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:
We head back to the Dangen Zone with two of New Zealand’s leading young farmers.
Listen below: