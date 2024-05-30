What's next for New Zealand Rugby? Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with former executive producer, and current spokeswoman for the Provincial Union, Rowena Duncum, who talks about what happens now New Zealand rugby’s provincial unions have convincingly voted through their polarising governance proposal to spark a civil war showdown with the game’s professional players.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum:

The Country’s former producer is not on Rob Nichol’s Christmas card list as a “civil war” breaks out in NZ Rugby.

Graham Williams and Grant “Disaster” McMaster:

Today’s farmer panel features two Flock House alumni who are looking forward to the 100th Reunion in July. Today they share some humorous banter from their year - the class of ‘79.

Tom Young:

Affco’s National Livestock Manager comments on the state of the red meat industry after yesterday’s press release from the Meat Industry Association saying the US has overtaken China as our biggest market for the month of April.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank’s senior dairy and consumer food analyst provides an update on the Australian dairy sector including the potential impact of the recent Fonterra decision to divest from Fonterra Oceania. Plus we look at global prospects for milk and China’s key role in the market.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about Bird Flu, Camel dung Beer and Papua New Guinea joining the NRL.

Listen below:



