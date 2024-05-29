On The Country today, Jamie Mackay asked Prime Minister Christopher Luxon if he was a goody-good at school. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, to ask him about tomorrow’s Budget and whether he well behaved at school.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders tomorrow’s Budget, and whether it will be overshadowed by the Māori Party protests. Plus, while Finance Minister Nicola Willis was supposedly having a smoke behind the bike sheds at school, was he a “swotty goody good” in his youth?

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra comments on the opening forecast milk price for the 24/25 season (midpoint $8) and the potential farmer shareholder dividend for the 23/24 season in the co-op’s Q3 business update.

Hunter McGregor:

Shanghai-based Kiwi selling New Zealand venison to the Chinese. Today we talk about the domestic economy, the housing market and some crazy early summer weather.

Scott Duggan:

The national sales manager of Volkswagen has some great Fieldays deals for farmers including a new Amarok for under $60k.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays. There are only two weeks and 14 sleeps to go until the biggest agricultural act in town!

