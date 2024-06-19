Minister for Resources Shane Jones spoke to The Country today. Photo / NZME

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister for Resources, Shane Jones, to talk about climate change and greyhounds.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

In the absence of Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters, we talk to the Prince of the Provinces about former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern’s new political venture, climate change, the previous government’s trade trip, and greyhound racing.

Mike McIntyre:

Jarden’s head of derivatives reviews last night’s Global Dairy Trade Auction and today’s Government carbon auction.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank comments on the bank’s latest Farmer Confidence Survey, the rural banking inquiry and Rabobank’s Good Deeds Competition.

Wayne McNee:

The chief executive of AgriZeroNZ takes issue with the outspoken Jane Smith; saying his taxpayer and industry-funded body is not a “solution looking for a problem” nor a “Ponzi Scheme”.

