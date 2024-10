Kate Scott, chief executive of Horticulture NZ. Photo / Lisa Hill

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Horticulture NZ’s new chief executive Kate Scott, to find out what’s new with the sector.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert, fronts up on a Tuesday, as we discuss the divided United States and the bits of our country that are too wet or too dry.