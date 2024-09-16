Josh Kronfeld:

An ambassador for men’s health speaks out - the 53-year-old who played 54 tests for the All Blacks - reckons he’s had to see every specialist under the sun over the past few months.

He’s had his fair share of challenges on the footy field but now he’s keen to tackle a new goal; getting Kiwi blokes to talk about their health.

It’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, aka Blue September, so Kronfeld said it was a good time for men to get comfortable talking about issues they would rather ignore due to embarrassment or shame.

Pat Coogan:

We catch up with a Kiwi judge for the Wayleggo Cup, the transtasman dog trialling test series, competed for over the weekend, which the Aussies won 2-1.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent comments on the latest Trump assassination attempt, his latest brush with Covid, challenging times for cropping farmers but better times for beef producers.

