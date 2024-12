Act leader David Seymour spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour, who defended carbon farming by saying that property rights trump land use.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

But does he defend his Prime Minister or throw him under the bus?