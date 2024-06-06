Resilient Farmer Doug Avery was on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Doug Avery aka The Resilient Farmer for some advice for farmers on dealing with drought and tough times.

On with the show:

Shane McManaway:

The Wairarapa-based farmer, farming leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist has his say on the issues of the day.

Doug Avery:

The Marlborough-based Resilient Farmer has his say on the ongoing drought and the prospects for sheep and beef farmers.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics talks about Fieldays, innovations and how to get a good idea off the ground.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent on the road in rural New South Wales as we talk about King’s Birthday Honours, the bird flu, the changing farming landscape and another trouncing for the Cockroaches in State of Origin game one.

