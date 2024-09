Act leader David Seymour spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay caught up with Act Party leader David Seymour, to talk about his Treaty Principles Bill.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader defends his Treaty Principles Bill (which Cabinet will consider this afternoon) following an attack on it by more than 400 church leaders.

Plus, we ponder Labour leader Chris Hipkins’ proposed capital gains tax/wealth tax and this week’s US presidential debate.