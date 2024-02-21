Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the Prime Minister for the first time in 2024, to talk about how he’s going to get beneficiaries back to work.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders Grant Robertson’s legacy, our “fragile” economy, inflation, interest rates and getting beneficiaries back to work.

Emma Parsons:

Fonterra’s managing director of strategy and optimisation casts her eye over last night’s GDT auction (up 0.5 per cent, WMP down 1.8 per cent). It continued a great run for the dairy sales platform, which has only suffered one fall since the 7.4 per cent August 15 tumble.

Craig Wiggins:

Rural mental health advocate and founder of “Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate”. Today we find him at day one the East Farming Expo in Wairoa.

Duncan Humm:

Mid Canterbury deer farmer and the co-founder of the NZ Farming Facebook page. We yarn about the big dry in Canterbury, deer killing space and returns, and what’s trending in social media.

