Shane Jones:

We catch up with the Regional Development Minister, aka The Prince of the Provinces, aka Matua Shane, aka the Minister of digging it up and damming it up.

He talks about playing Santa Claus on the East Coast and dishing out the dosh from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

Today’s brother and sister farming panel discuss calving and whether Fonterra should be selling its consumer brands.

Craig Wiggins:

MATES in Construction New Zealand is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with grassroots rural mental health charitable trust Whatever with Wiggy through their “Lean on a Gate” initiative.

Barry Soper:

Newstalk ZB’s senior political correspondent talks politics and the loss of a great mate and a great Kiwi, John Barnett.

Listen below: