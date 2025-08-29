Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Listen to The Country online: Shane Jones on $15m Regional Infrastructure Fund boost for Gisborne

The Country
Quick Read

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Cameron Pitney

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Cameron Pitney

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Regional Development Minister Shane Jones.

Jones discusses a $15 million boost for horticulture projects in Tairāwhiti as part of the Regional Infrastructure Fund.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

The weatherman from Earth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save