Wayne McNee:

The chief executive of AgriZeroNZ enlightens us on the mystery behind Āmua’s smart device worn by cattle, which aims to turn nitrogen from cow urine into an eco-friendly fertiliser.

How can he convince sceptical farmers to use this (and other) technologies?

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading primary sector academic - on Armistice Day and why we need to be investing in pasture - the fundamental enabler of our productive economy.

Hunter McGregor:

We catch up with a Kiwi selling venison to the Chinese in Shanghai.

What does he make of the Taste Pure Nature rebrand and relaunch?

Joe Higgins:

A chat with the PGG Wrightson Livestock Manager based out of Timaru.

