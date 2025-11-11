Wayne McNee:
The chief executive of AgriZeroNZ enlightens us on the mystery behind Āmua’s smart device worn by cattle, which aims to turn nitrogen from cow urine into an eco-friendly fertiliser.
How can he convince sceptical farmers to use this (and other) technologies?
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
A leading primary sector academic - on Armistice Day and why we need to be investing in pasture - the fundamental enabler of our productive economy.
Hunter McGregor:
We catch up with a Kiwi selling venison to the Chinese in Shanghai.
What does he make of the Taste Pure Nature rebrand and relaunch?
Joe Higgins:
A chat with the PGG Wrightson Livestock Manager based out of Timaru.
Listen below: