The Government is doubling down on supporting the development of new tools to reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions with a new co-investment, following its decision not to price agricultural emissions.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister DrShane Reti were on-farm in North Canterbury’s Waikuku on Tuesday to announce the latest government co-investment in a new early-stage reduction tool.
Start-up Āmua was developing a smart device worn by cattle that sought to transform the naturally abundant resource of nitrogen from cows’ urine into an eco-friendly fertiliser.
It aimed to address freshwater nitrate leaching and nitrous oxide emissions at their source.
The start-up received $1.2 million from AgriZero, the government-industry partnership featuring the likes of Fonterra, Synlait and ANZCO, making it the 16th project to be funded by the joint venture.
Start-up looking to turn nitrogen-rich urine into fertiliser
Āmua’s prototype device was developed with support from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Māori Agribusiness Innovation Fund, and was trialled on Ngāi Tahu Farming’s Te Whenua Hou dairy farms.
Highly concentrated nitrogen patches from cows’ urine in paddocks leached into groundwater and entered the atmosphere as nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas that accounted for nearly 16% of the country’s agricultural emissions, according to the Government’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report.
Modelling by AgResearch in the Bioeconomy Science Institute indicated that by spreading the concentrated urine patches across the paddock, the patented device could reduce nitrous oxide emissions by up to 95% and nitrate leaching by up to 93%, while maintaining similar pasture growth to the application of synthetic nitrogen.
Founder and chief executive Roger Johnson said it spent the past few years developing the new tool and testing it.
Johnson was tight-lipped on details about the device, but said it aimed to utilise the “massive resource” of nitrogen generated naturally by cows on farms, as it was only causing problems at present.
“The nitrogen in these [nitrogen] patches has always been seen as such a problem, right?” he said.
“It’s causing so much damage to freshwater.
“And then it causes nitrous oxide, which is 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide; so gnarly problems out of this insane resource.
“So we’re just swapping that around and giving it to the grass instead to grow.”
He said it would reduce farmers’ reliance on importing and using synthetic fertiliser.
“We want to create resilience for farmers to be able to supply their own nitrogen off their own farm.”
AgriZero chief executive Wayne McNee said it would be the joint venture’s first equity investment in nitrous oxide mitigation, which would play an important role in lowering overall emissions.
While an independent methane science panel was established, the independent board to implement a pricing system was never established, his office said.
“The coalition Government agreed to not progress a pricing system for on-farm emissions and instead is committed to a technology-led approach to reducing emissions,” said McClay in a statement.
“We are investing $400m into solutions with three already available and an additional 11 expected to be available for farmers by 2030.”
Willis said government decisions reflected the will of all three coalition parties, and it was doubling down, giving farmers tools to “conquer these issues for themselves”.
“We don’t think a new tax is the solution to every problem,” she said.
“The question you have to always ask is, is it better to be taxing them and punishing them for emissions, or working alongside them to support them to make the investments that will reduce those emissions.