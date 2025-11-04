Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Device that recycles farm nitrogen gets $1.2m government-industry boost

RNZ
6 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti made the announcement at a North Canterbury farm. Photo / RNZ, Monique Steele

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti made the announcement at a North Canterbury farm. Photo / RNZ, Monique Steele

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The Government is doubling down on supporting the development of new tools to reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions with a new co-investment, following its decision not to price agricultural emissions.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save