Rabobank Global Strategist Michael Every (left) catches up with The Country's Jamie Mackay at the Primary Industries New Zealand Summit.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay is live from the Primary Industries New Zealand Summit.

He catches up with Rabobank Global Strategist Michael Every, amongst others, before the PINZ Awards ceremony tonight.

On with the show:

Michael Every:

Rabobank Global Strategist says Trump isn’t as “nutty” as people may think he is, as there can be upsides to trade wars and geopolitical crises.