Cameron Bagrie:
Independent economist comments on today’s OCR announcement, the Investment Tax Boost, and National Super.
Remember to enter to win a Stihl MS183 chainsaw.
Bruce Thorrold:
DairyNZ’s chief science adviser looks back on 40 years of change in the dairy industry.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of our leading primary sector academics on the dairy industry and the Budget.
Blair McLean:
Our viticulture correspondent says this season’s grape harvest is outstripping last year’s, which is good news for New Zealand’s seventh largest export, although the higher yield may bring some challenges.
The 2025 harvest was 47,461 tonnes, up 39% on the low-yielding 2024 harvest of 34,150 tonnes and up 5% from the 2023 harvest of 45,340 tonnes. Wine exports were $2.1 billion in the 12 months ended March, up 2.3% on the prior year.
Listen below: