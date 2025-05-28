Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay on today's show. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

28 May, 2025 01:39 AM 2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay on today's show. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, to ask him what he thinks about Pāmu’s carbon farming.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister fronts up on The Country, after standing Mike Hosking up on Monday.

We discuss Jim Bolger’s comments about Winston and Seymour, the Investment Tax Boost, National Super and Pāmu’s carbon farming.