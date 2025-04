Open Country Dairy chief executive Mark de Lautour spoke to The Country's Rowena Duncum about the GDT on today's show. Photo / Duncan Brown

Open Country Dairy chief executive Mark de Lautour spoke to The Country's Rowena Duncum about the GDT on today's show. Photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with Open Country Dairy’s chief executive, Mark de Lautour, for a preview of tonight’s Global Dairy Trade auction.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

We find Labour’s trade spokesperson on the West Coast, where farming conditions are looking good for a strong end to the dairy season.

We preview Pāmu’s open day on bobby calf management, look at the global response to tariffs, and update negotiations with India.