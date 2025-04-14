Has the meaning of Easter been lost in a tidal wave of chocolate bunnies and eggs? Photo / 123RF
Opinion by Jacqueline Rowarth
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, educated as a Public Good Scientist. Director of DairyNZ, Ravensdown and Deer Industry NZ, and a member of the Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation.
A big part of the celebrations was offerings to the gods to ensure a good harvest and survival during the winter, but the celebrations themselves were for families and friends.
Food, families and friends are part of culture.
A recent article in The Conversation describes the holy trinity (to a foodie) of breakfast, lunch and dinner.
A more traditional trinity is the focus of Easter, but with the tidal wave of bunnies and eggs of the chocolate type, plus hot cross buns of an ever-increasing variety, including chocolate, it isn’t surprising that the origin of the celebration of Easter is being lost in the focus on food.
The biblical Last Supper occurring, according to some investigations, on April 1, AD33 is thought to have included unleavened bread, bitter herbs (horseradish, dandelion, chicory, for example) and a roasted lamb.
In addition to the roasted lamb, there was venison, veal and beef, pigs and piglets, as well as chicken and many eggs.
Breads and cakes were also part of the celebration. (But chocolate didn’t reach Merrie England until 1657, when things weren’t at all merry under Oliver Cromwell.)
The next celebration in the agricultural calendar is Beltane (Labour Day in modern times), occurring between Easter and Midsummer.
Traditional foods were oatcakes and spring vegetables, including nettles.
The main celebrations were, however, focused on fertility, with maypoles (joining the land and the sky) and maidens dancing around them with ribbons.
By Midsummer day, the cereals for bread were running out.
Some of the behaviours around Midsummer Madness have been attributed to ergot poisoning from poor quality grain and others to St John’s Wort (which wards off evil spirits and counteracts depression but can lead to manic swings in behaviour).
The start of the cereal harvest was celebrated on August 1 (Lammas) with breads and cakes baked with the new season’s grain.
Refrigeration and freezing preserve food in peak condition.
Food is brought to central places (supermarkets) where it is constantly available and can be purchased in ready-to-eat condition all year round.
What hasn’t changed is the importance of sharing food.
The recognition of family and achieving a milestone of some sort (birthday, anniversary, promotion) is still uppermost in creating feasts.
In his 1976 book Culture and Communication, British social anthropologist and Cambridge University academic Sir Edmund Leach observed: “Food is an especially appropriate mediator because when we eat, we establish, in a literal sense, a direct identity between ourselves (culture) and our food (nature).”
Food, then, has both a material and a symbolic significance.
For New Zealand, with a relatively recent culture, food has possibly even more cultural significance.
CJ Collier, a hāngī entrepreneur based in Wellington, has explained that hāngī is more than food.
“Having hāngī reminds me of my whānau and close family friends because whenever we’d have it growing up as a kid, it would be for special occasions, for birthdays or tangi or people coming back from overseas.”
Cultures are mixing.
The breads of Ostara have crosses from Christianity (hot cross buns).
Harvest festival pumpkins have candles in them to ward off the evil spirits (jack-o’-lanterns).