Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with Northland shearer Toa Henderson, who is fresh from his first success overseas.While Henderson enjoyed his time, he found the different sheep breeds a bit of a challenge.On with the show:Chris Russell: Our Australian correspondent with all the latest from across the ditch, including rugby, US beef imports, recent rains and a welcome influx of beehives. Toa Henderson: We catch up with one of New Zealand's top shearing talents on his return from a successful first trip to the Northern Hemisphere.He talks about the electric atmosphere in Wales, and tricky foreign sheep breeds.Ray Smith: MPI's Director General on helping with the flood relief in the Tasman.Plus, he discusses biosecurity and applications for a scholarship fund aimed at getting the next generation of Kiwis into helping farmers and growers.He also gives us an update on the rehoming of a couple of beagles who failed sniffer dog training.David Geary: We catch up with a writer known for his plays, The Learners Stand, Lovelocks Dream, and Pack of Girls, on the rise of women's rugby, his rural upbringing in Rangiwahia, and what he's up to in Canada.