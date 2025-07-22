Advertisement
Two MPI beagles need new homes after not making the grade as sniffer dogs

RNZ
3 mins to read

Beagles Bernard and Ozzy didn't make the grade as sniffer dogs, so are now looking for new homes. Photo / MPI

By Felix Walton of RNZ

A pair of Auckland sniffer dogs who could not pass their training have had dozens of offers for new homes.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said beagles Bernard and Ozzy were better suited to a life of leisure than the high-pressure world of border control.

