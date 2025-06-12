Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive commented on the dairy numbers in MPI’s Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report.

Plus, will Trump’s tariffs affect dairy?

Also, the elephant in the room - dairy conversions.

Chris Hipkins:

Labour’s leader says he’s had a positive reception at Fieldays.

He discusses his party’s as yet unannounced agriculture policy.

Plus, would he take agriculture out of the Emissions Trading Scheme?

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade takes time out of his busy Fieldays schedule to sing the praises of the primary sector.

He also says he’s willing to work with Labour leader Chris Hipkins to do “what’s right for our farmers”.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank’s chief executive discussed the bank’s Fieldays breakfast, where Finance Minister Nicola Willis spoke about her clear vision for the primary sector, including using wool carpets in Kāinga Ora in state homes.

He also talks about a positive result in the Federated Farmers banking survey.

Samuel Whitelock:

An All Blacks legend talks about life after rugby.

He also celebrates Farmstrong’s 10th anniversary and how he’s been an ambassador for the nationwide rural wellbeing programme for nine of those years.

Kate Scott:

Horticulture NZ’s chief executive, on an impressive season for the sector, after a “tough couple of years”.

Mike Green and Hugh Jackson:

We catch up with the man behind the Rural Support Trust’s dinner, which raised over $300,000 last night.

Plus, an FMG Young Farmer grand finalist who wants to plug tomorrow night’s “Party in the Tron”.

Listen below: