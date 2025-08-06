Listen to The Country online: Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay on Trump’s tariffs
The Country
Quick Read
Save
Todd McClay, the Minister of Agriculture and Trade, spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Andrew Warner
Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay to ask him if he’s going to fight Trump’s tariff.
On with the show:
Todd McClay:
The Minister of Agriculture and Trade is in Thailand.
But when is he going
to Washington to plead our case against Trump’s tariffs?