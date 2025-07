New Zealand rugby player of the year Jorja Miller spoke to Hamish McKay on The Country today. Photo / Alyse Wright

Listen to The Country online: Jorja Miller on preparing for the Rugby World Cup

Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with Jorja Miller, winner of the 2024 Kelvin R Tremain Memorial New Zealand Rugby Player of the Year award, on preparing for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Plus, McKay learned how highland dancing has helped Miller’s footy game.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

Federated Farmers National President talks about the Feds’ latest Farm Confidence Survey, which is looking rather positive.