Economic optimism among farmers at record high - Federated Farmers survey

RNZ
Farmers' perceptions of current economic conditions have reached an 8-year high. Photo / 123rf

By Ellen O’Dwyer of RNZ

Economic optimism among farmers is at a record high, according to the latest Federated Farmers’ Farm Confidence Survey.

The July survey found 65% of farmers surveyed felt confident about farm profitability, a 12-point boost from January, the highest result recorded in the survey.

The six-monthly

