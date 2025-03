David Seymour:

We quote the Act leader on whether we should opt out of the Paris Agreement; “Not yet. At some point, though enough of our trading partners will tip to the point where the cost of being in is greater than the punishment for leaving, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”

Will it be, as Shane Jones eloquently pointed out, every man for himself leading into the election next year?

Plus, we talk about cutting red tape for farmers, a four-year term of Parliament, and whether he’s bitten off more than he can metaphorically chew with his reform of school lunches.

Laura Koot:

A new world record for the most Hilux utes in one place at one time was set at Kingston yesterday! We talk to Toyota driver behind it.

Craig “Ferg” Ferguson:

Toyotas in Kingston, the Motatapu Challenge from Wānaka to Arrowtown, a criminal bikie winning the NZ Golf Open at Millbrook, and 10 years of the Rural Games (which started out in Queenstown).

We catch up with a local legend who has been commentating on the Games for all of those years ahead of this year’s event in Palmerston North.

Phil Duncan:

We ask the man behind WeatherWatch.co.nz if there is any rain on the way.

Listen below: