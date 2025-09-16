Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: GDT preview with economist Cameron Bagrie

Economist Cameron Bagrie tackled all the financial acronyms on The Country today. Photo / Alex Burton

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with independent economist Cameron Bagrie to talk about all the acronyms.

That’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Global Dairy Trade (GDT), and the Official Cash Rate (OCR).

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

We talk GDP, GDT and OCR

