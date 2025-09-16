Jason Herrick:

It seems dissatisfaction with regional councils is not just limited to Canterbury, following on from yesterday’s interview with former Mid Canterbury president of Federated Farmers, David Clark.

Today, it’s the turn of the current Southland president to voice his frustration.

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday’s weatherman: When is September going to calm the farm?

After a weekend of intense winds across New Zealand, brighter skies and warmer temperatures are forecast for the early part of this week.

The reprieve will be short-lived, however, as winds strengthen and wet weather spreads across the country from Wednesday.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent on how Indonesia is importing one million dairy cows over the next five years.

He also discusses an oppressive July and August and a depressed Chinese economy.

