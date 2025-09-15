Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Listen to The Country online: David Seymour talks Paris, Palestine, and rugby

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour. They discuss whether New Zealand should leave the Paris Agreement and recognise Palestine.

Plus, after the All Blacks’ loss over the weekend, should we ban the box kick?

On with the show:

David Seymour:

Jamie Mackay tells the Deputy Prime Minister and Act Party leader that we need to draft urgent legislation and rush it through the House.