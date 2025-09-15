No, not to get out of Paris or to recognise Palestine.
But rather, to ban the box kick.
According to Mackay, this is a national crisis!
David Clark:
We catch up with a Mid Canterbury arable and sheep and beef farmer who’s fighting a nightmarish, bureaucratic battle with ECan, his local regional council.
Todd Charteris:
Farmer confidence in the broader agricultural economy has inched higher and is now at its second-highest reading at any stage across the last decade, the latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey has found.
We learn more with Rabobank’s chief executive.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
We talk to a primary sector academic who’s heading to an FAO UN Conference in Rome.
We also discuss Dr Mike Joy on nitrates and removing agriculture from the school curriculum.
Listen below: