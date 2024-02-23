On today's show, Jamie Mackay and Dr Jacqueline Rowarth discuss null segregants amongst other things.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with leading farming academic Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, to find out more about null segregants and why we should be excited about them.

On with the show:

Mike Petersen:

This man wears, and has worn, many hats in agriculture. He is the current chair of apple exporter Scales, a former chair of Beef + Lamb NZ and a former NZ Special Agricultural Trade Envoy. Today we talk the state of horticulture, sheep and beef, forestry, irrigation (Tukituki) and Hawke’s Bay one year on from Gabrielle.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Today we find a leading farm academic in Christchurch after she attended the East Coast Farming Expo in Wairoa. We get her recollections of 13 years and one day ago and discuss why we should be getting excited by null segregants.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask our NIWA Weather Guy about the Big Dry.

Damian McKenzie and Sam Casey:

In the absence of Joe Wheeler, who’s in Japan, we pull a skeleton from the closet to talk footy alongside the man wanting to be the All Blacks’ No.10.

Barry Soper:

We wrap up a sad week in politics, in more ways than one, as we ponder Efeso Collins and Ginny Anderson.

