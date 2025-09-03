Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Listen to The Country online: Fonterra’s Richard Allen on GDT’s 4.3% drop

The Country
2 mins to read

Richard Allen, President, Global Ingredients for Fonterra, spoke to Jamie Mackay today.

Richard Allen, President, Global Ingredients for Fonterra, spoke to Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Richard Allen, Fonterra’s President Global Ingredients, to take a closer look at what happened with the latest Global Dairy Trade auction.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders the Act Party’s new position on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save