How much heat/friction is this going to cause for the Coalition?

We also discuss the latest Roy Morgan Poll, the Amazon deal and relaxing foreign investment.

Are New Zealand farms next on the chopping block?

Richard Allen:

Fonterra’s President Global Ingredients reviews last night’s disappointing GDT Auction (-4.3%, whole milk powder down 5.3%, skim milk powder down 5.8%).

Amber Carpenter:

This month’s Farmstrong farmer is a South Auckland dairy and beef farmer and a finalist for the 2024 Dairy Woman of the Year.

Today, she shares her emotional story of overcoming adversity.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agriculture analyst previews the September Agribusiness Report - Surging Prices for Spring 2025.

But does that apply to today’s falling dairy market?

And how many more cuts can we expect to the OCR?

Mark Townsend:

This large-scale dairy farmer and a founding director of Fonterra wants to upscale dairy production by 50% within the next decade.

And he’s mentoring some young industry leaders who he says will lead the charge.

Listen below: