Butter milk powder recorded the largest fall, plunging 6.3% to an average of US$2868/MT.
Cheddar had the only positive result, lifting 3.6% to an average of US$4709/MT.
Lactose was not offered at this event.
41,465 MT of product was purchased by 113 successful bidders, compared to 36,553 MT and 126 winning bidders last time.
On August 21, Fonterra increased its 2024/25 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price from $10.00 per kgMS to $10.15 per kgMS, narrowing the range from $9.70–$10.30 per kgMS to $10.10–$10.20 per kgMS.
Fonterra also retained the $10.00 per kgMS forecast for the current 2025/26 season, while narrowing the range from $8.00–$11.00 per kgMS to $9.00–$11.00 per kgMS.