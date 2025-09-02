Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Prices have slumped in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 4.3% drop across the board.

This follows a small 0.3% fall in the previous event two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price - slumped 5.3%, to an average of US$3809/MT.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – plunged 5.8%, to an average of US$2620/MT.

Prices for other products weakened, including butter, which fell 2.5%, to an average of US$6969/MT, mozzarella, which fell 4.6% to an average of US$4244/MT, and anhydrous milk fat, which dropped 2.6% to an average of US$6917/MT.