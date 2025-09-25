Finn Ross:
We’re barking up the wrong pine tree by blaming Paris.
So says the man behind Future Famers Aotearoa.
Greg Cornelsen:
The yarn to the man who scored four tries against the All Blacks in 1978 at Eden Park in a historic 30-16 win against the odds.
Jo Luxton:
Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman puts the boot into the most highly rated MP in the House and we ask, yet again, for some agricultural policy from Labour.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about the good and bad news for the sheep industry, only good news for beef, Albo and Trump, and the Bledisloe Cup.
Listen below: