Leaving the Paris Agreement won’t fix NZ’s farming frustrations: Vita Jex-Blake and Finn Ross

Vita Jex-Blake and Finn Ross
Future Farmers Aotearoa

Vita Jex-Blake and Finn Ross argue New Zealand is barking up the wrong pine tree by blaming Paris over domestic emissions policies. Photo / Warren Buckland

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand signed the Paris Agreement in 2016, committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Nearly half of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture.
  • New Zealand’s Paris Agreement targets include reducing methane by 10% by 2030 and by 24-47% by 2050.

Politicians decided to rely heavily on carbon offsets in pine forests as part of our emissions “reduction” plan.

Should New Zealand join Libya, Iran and the United States as one of the few countries outside the Paris Agreement?

Under the Paris Agreement, New Zealand pledges to cut emissions

