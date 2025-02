Finance Minister Nicola Willis spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Finance Minister Nicola Willis to talk about “woke banks”, the Paris Agreement, defence spending, and school lunches.

On with the show:

Nicola Willis:

Filling in for the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister weighs in on woke banks but does the “cosy pillow fight” continue unabated despite her strong rhetoric?

Should we stay in the Paris Climate Agreement?