Dr Vaughn Holder - Part 1:

Alltech’s Kentucky-based global research director for beef previews a feature-length documentary World Without Cows that explores the complexity behind a seemingly simple question: “Are we better off in a world without cows?”





Dr Vaughn Holder - Part 2:

In the second part of our World Without Cows interview we ask if methane is a “victim or villain”?

Are farmers being dealt a dud hand when it comes to measuring emissions and subsequent sequestration?

And is it time to get revenge on Suzie for 1995?

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s WeatherWatch guru makes a belated Tuesday appearance but the news is no better when it comes to rainfall prospects. Put short, if it’s dry where you are now then chances are it will be even drier in a week!

Listen below: