The Country

Listen to The Country online: Federated Farmers update with president Wayne Langford

The Country
2 mins to read

Jamie Mackay had many questions for Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford on today's show.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay caught up with Wayne “YOLO” Langford, the president of Federated Farmers, to find out what’s the latest with the Feds.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

Has the president of Federated Farmers sold his soul for a new Hilux?

What are the main concerns from the provincial AGMs?

What are the Feds working on at the moment?

Is he looking forward to drying off?

Will he fix his milk price?

Hayden Dillon:

With milk price volatility presenting a persistent challenge for New Zealand dairy farmers, the Findex head of agribusiness urges farmers to embrace hedging strategies to protect their income.

With a range of hedging tools now available and accessible, he says farmers today have no excuse not to consider managing milk price risk.

Karen Morrish:

The chief executive of NZ Apples and Pears gives us an end-of-season overview.

Plus, we look at the impact of Trump’s tariffs.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on last Saturday’s election results, record prices for farmland, locust plagues, and why the Aussies aren’t having a say in electing the new Pope.

Pete Barnes:

We have our monthly catch-up with the team from PGG Wrightson Livestock.

Today we’re off to Marlborough.

