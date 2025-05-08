What are the Feds working on at the moment?
Hayden Dillon:
With milk price volatility presenting a persistent challenge for New Zealand dairy farmers, the Findex head of agribusiness urges farmers to embrace hedging strategies to protect their income.
With a range of hedging tools now available and accessible, he says farmers today have no excuse not to consider managing milk price risk.
Karen Morrish:
The chief executive of NZ Apples and Pears gives us an end-of-season overview.
Plus, we look at the impact of Trump’s tariffs.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent comments on last Saturday’s election results, record prices for farmland, locust plagues, and why the Aussies aren’t having a say in electing the new Pope.
Pete Barnes:
We have our monthly catch-up with the team from PGG Wrightson Livestock.
Today we’re off to Marlborough.
