Federated Farmers national president Wayne Langford.

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford, who has just finished a very successful calving, and now turns his attention to the banking inquiry, farm plans and Feds’ 12 policy priorities.

Duncum also chats to The Country’s host, Jamie Mackay, who is at Government House for his investiture ceremony today, receiving his Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit honour.

The president of Federated Farmers gives us a calving update, before tackling the banking inquiry and yesterday’s farm plan announcement. He also talks about how the Government is tracking with Feds’ 12 policy priorities.