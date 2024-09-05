Advertisement
Updated

Listen to The Country online: Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford on calving and banking

The Country
2 mins to read
Federated Farmers national president Wayne Langford.

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford, who has just finished a very successful calving, and now turns his attention to the banking inquiry, farm plans and Feds’ 12 policy priorities.

Duncum also chats to The Country’s host, Jamie Mackay, who is at Government House for his investiture ceremony today, receiving his Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit honour.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers gives us a calving update, before tackling the banking inquiry and yesterday’s farm plan announcement. He also talks about how the Government is tracking with Feds’ 12 policy priorities.

Chris Hipkins:

It’s the leader of the Opposition’s birthday. He talks about Kīngi Tūheitia, who is formally laid to rest today and whether the two major parties can achieve anything politically around big projects such as roading or housing.

Also, is Labour still the same party that lost last year’s election, and does it have any agricultural policies?

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent is also our longest-standing. Today he pays tribute to Jamie Mackay ahead of his investiture ceremony. He also looks at millions of sterile flies being utilised to wipe out flystrike, and a gigantic farmer protest over live sheep export planned for Canberra next week.

The Country's host Jamie Mackay (left) with officiating minister Andrew Hoggard, at Government House today.

Jamie Mackay:

The host of The Country gives us the latest from the investiture ceremony at Government House.

Richard Appleby:

Livestock Visibility Solutions chief executive and founder updates how their FLOW system, and AI technology in general, is making life easier for farmers.

Listen below:

Save

