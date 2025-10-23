Shane McManaway and Jacques Reinhart:

Today’s Zanda McDonald Panel updates the weather in Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay.

Plus, they encourage young leaders in agriculture to enter the Zanda McDonald Awards (entries close on October 31).

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer is being tested weather-wise in Marlborough today.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about a record-hot October day in Sydney, Albo, Rudd and Trump in Washington, and a record crop coming off in Western Australia.

Jeremy Rookes:

Our Canterbury-based lifestyle correspondent gives us a weather report and talks a bit of footy.

Listen below: