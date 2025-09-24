Plus, what is Winston Peters up to in New York?

Mark Gunton:

Alliance Group’s chairman Mark Wynne has all but shut down a letter penned by a group of farmers wanting to recapitalise the embattled processor themselves as providing “false hope”.

Five current shareholders have pulled together what they describe as an “alternative finance proposal” to prepay its debt money from capital raised from farmers, retaining profits as well as selling “non-essential” assets.

We talk with one of those shareholders, Mark Gunton of Argyle Station, who is also an Auckland property developer.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who has just been elected to the board of directors for Ravensdown.

We also get her views on the Alliance Group recapitalisation.

Plus, what did she think of yesterday’s interview with GreenXperts Ltd principal scientist, Susan Harris, who said New Zealand should lobby the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to remove livestock emissions from the Paris Climate Agreement?

Claire Taylor:

We head to Orange, NSW, to catch up with our favourite Scottish/Aussie Nuffield Scholar and find out what she’s up to.

