Jamie Mackay caught up with Rob Penney and Chris Webb ahead of the Bledisloe Cup clash at Eden Park this weekend. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Listen to The Country: Crusaders coach Rob Penney and ex-Wallabies manager Chris Webb on farming and rugby

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with two rugby veterans on a high-performance themed farm tour across New Zealand, timed to coincide with the Bledisloe Cup.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney and former Wallabies manager Chris Webb share their rural backgrounds, talk about the crossover between sport and agribusiness, and offer their thoughts on this weekend’s clash at Eden Park.

On with the show:

Ben Picton:

Rabobank’s macro strategist (senior economist) comments on last week’s dismal GDP number (-0.9% for the June quarter) and what it means for interest rates for New Zealand farmers.