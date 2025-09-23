Plus, could we see our OCR drop to as low as 2% by February 2026?
Chris Webb and Rob Penney:
We mix high-performance sport with high-performance agribusiness on today’s panel with a former Wallabies manager and the current Crusaders Coach.
Susan Harris:
Principal scientist at GreenXperts Ltd, a New Zealand-based sustainability consultancy involved in numerous carbon and land management projects.
Today, she says huge pieces of Antarctica are not falling off because of livestock emissions.
Rather, she says, we should be global leaders and a better investment for New Zealand would be “to develop some diplomatic bottle” and lobby the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to remove livestock emissions from the Paris Climate Agreement.
Listen below: