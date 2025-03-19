Rabobank's general manager for country banking, Bruce Weir, spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Chris Hillock, Rabobank
Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Rabobank general manager for country banking Bruce Weir to learn more about the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey.
On with the show:
Bruce Weir:
The Rabobank general manager for country banking says improved sentiment among sheep and beef farmers has helped drive a third consecutive lift in New Zealand farmer confidence in the first Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey of the year.
Jarden’s head of commodities says giving only a cursory view you would be forgiven for being excited by last night’s unchanged GDT auction result, [WMP 0.2%, SMP -0.4%, AMF -1.8%, Butter 1.1%, and Cheese 1%] when of course the devil lies in the detail.
Given how the index is compiled, he says the flat overall result may hide some of the more dramatic moves in the numbers that count to New Zealand dairy farmers.