Prices didn’t budge in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, recording a 0.0% result across the board.

This follows a 0.6% dip two weeks ago, where all products except butter slid into negative territory.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price - recorded a 0.2% lift to an average of US$4052/MT.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – dropped 0.4% to an average of US$2729/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat fell 1.8% to an average of US$6561/MT.