Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – also dropped, down 2.5%, to an average of US$2754/MT - this rose 4.7% at the previous auction and 2.0% two weeks before.

Cheddar and lactose recorded the most negative result, both dropping 3.4% - cheddar to an average of US$4862/MT, and lactose to an average of US$1015/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat fell 0.8%, to an average of US$6723/MT and mozzarella dipped 0.1% to an average of US$4148/MT

The only positive result came from butter, up 2.2% to an average of US$7378/MT.

Butter milk powder was not available at this event.

There was 22,651 MT of product purchased by 120 successful bidders, compared to 23,854 MT and 102 winning bidders last time.

On December 5, Fonterra raised its farmgate milk price forecast for the 2024/25 season, to between $9.50 and $10.50 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $10.00 per kgMS.

This follows an earlier increase on November 11, when Fonterra’s farmgate milk price forecast lifted to a range of $9.00 and $10.00 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $9.50 per kgMS.

The final farmgate milk price for the 2023-2024 season was $7.83 per kgMS milk solids.



