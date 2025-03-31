Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Dr Jacqueline Rowarth on supporting young farmers

The Country
2 mins to read

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about why New Zealand needs to get in behind young farmers. Photo / Supplied

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about why New Zealand needs to get in behind young farmers. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with leading primary sector academic Dr Jacqueline Rowarth about her latest column Why New Zealand needs to invest in young farmers now.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We asked the Act Party leader and soon-to-be Deputy Prime Minister if the current Deputy Prime Minister has cut his lunch when it comes to the “War on Woke” and pulling out of the Paris Accord.

And has Seymour gone soft on the supermarkets?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dan Boulton:

Silver Fern Farms has remained in the red, with a recovery in red meat prices coming too late to offset increased procurement tensions. 

The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms talks about another challenging year for our biggest meat company, with the Silver Fern Farms Co-operative posting a $10.9 million loss after tax.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Silver Fern Farms Limited (the operating company) has posted a $21.8 million loss after tax, with revenue decreasing $144 million from the previous year to $2.64 billion.

Mike Casey: 

We talk to a high-profile grower about cherry exports hitting a new milestone, surpassing 5000 tonnes.

The previous volume record was slightly over 4200 tonnes set in the 2017/18 season, and last year, growers produced 3800 tonnes.

This year’s exports fetched about $124 million for New Zealand, the first time exports have exceeded $100 million.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading primary sector academic and columnist talks about young farmers and old farmers.

And did she inhale at Massey University in 1977?

Listen below:

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country