Silver Fern Farms has remained in the red, with a recovery in red meat prices coming too late to offset increased procurement tensions.
The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms talks about another challenging year for our biggest meat company, with the Silver Fern Farms Co-operative posting a $10.9 million loss after tax.
Silver Fern Farms Limited (the operating company) has posted a $21.8 million loss after tax, with revenue decreasing $144 million from the previous year to $2.64 billion.
We talk to a high-profile grower about cherry exports hitting a new milestone, surpassing 5000 tonnes.
The previous volume record was slightly over 4200 tonnes set in the 2017/18 season, and last year, growers produced 3800 tonnes.
This year’s exports fetched about $124 million for New Zealand, the first time exports have exceeded $100 million.
A leading primary sector academic and columnist talks about young farmers and old farmers.
And did she inhale at Massey University in 1977?
