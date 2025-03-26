“We surpassed 5000 tonnes for the first time in the industry’s history, which is obviously quite [a] milestone.”

The previous volume record was slightly over 4200 tonnes set in the 2017/18 season, and last year, growers produced 3800 tonnes.

Infometrics data shows this year’s exports fetched about $124 million for New Zealand.

The data also shows it was the largest export value on record, and the first time exports have been valued at more than $100m.

Infometrics said New Zealand’s cherry export volumes are now nearly six times the size seen two decades ago, and export values are nearly 12 times higher.

Taiwan remains the largest export market for New Zealand cherries, taking 46% of total exports in February this year, followed by China, which took 15% of exports.

Both countries celebrate Chinese or Lunar New Year, which Smith said was an important period for the industry.

Cherries are in strong demand for the holiday, as they are considered symbols of good luck and prosperity due to their deep red colour - Air New Zealand Cargo estimates it flies around 600 tonnes of the fruit in January alone.

“The timing of the Chinese New Year does play favourably into the supply of New Zealand cherries,” Smith said.

He said new investment and a good growing season had helped with volumes this year, allowing them to meet the demand.

“There’s been new investment in terms of new productive capacity but there’s also been investment into new growing systems which has enabled a more favourable yield per hectare.”

Conditions were especially good in Hawke’s Bay and Marlborough, though some growers in Central Otago were hit hard by late frosts and pockets of hail.

“As is the case with horticulture, the weather plays a huge part and for the summerfruit crop we need good winter chilling, which we had, which sets up a good crop and so that’s basically enabled us to deliver those favourable yields.”

Smith said it had been a good year for the industry, with favourable yields and consistent quality across the country, as well as positive returns for growers.

The summerfruit season was now mostly over, though there will still be a few growers with late selections of nectarines and plums being picked.

- RNZ