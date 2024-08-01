Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters reminisced about his flatting days in the 1980s on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters reminisced about his flatting days in the 1980s on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who talked about politics and low farmer confidence, before reflecting on his flatting days in the 1980s.

On with the show:

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based China correspondent joins us in the studio.



