Act Party leader David Seymour spoke to The Country's Rowena Duncum about his recent visits to rural businesses. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum asks David Seymour about his recent rural business interactions and comments on what the education sector cuts could mean for rural New Zealand.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister in waiting if he is still in the naughty boy corner with the Prime Minister after his Waitangi Tribunal comments. Plus, we cover his trip to Taupō for Supercars, visits to rural companies, and ask if job cuts in the education sector will impact rural New Zealand.

Adam Thompson and Rhys Roberts:

Roberts, from Align Farms in Mid Canterbury, won the Zanda McDonald Award in 2022, while Thompson, from Restore Native in Cambridge, was a finalist. It’s Earth Day and we find Thompson in the middle of his first day planting trees for the season, while Roberts is getting ready for the end of the dairy season and a farming trip to China.

Peter Nation:

The Fieldays chief executive says the main event will take place in just over seven weeks. We ask him where things are at with the build and overseas interest, plus how his recent conversations with visiting Chinese dignitaries went.

Jack Fagan:

The winner of the Wagga Speed Shear on Saturday night got $12k for 21.06 seconds’ mahi. Fagan also made the New Zealand team earlier this month, to tour the UK in June, where he will get to wear the black singlet for the first time - with six shearing tests on the cards.

Phil Duncan:

Our weather man from Weatherwatch.co.nz on the Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s claim that El Nino is done and dusted.

Listen below:



